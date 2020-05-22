OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement home in Pembroke after a resident tested positive.

The RCDHU has been testing everyone in long-term care and retirement homes in an effort to identify asymptomatic cases of the disease. The health unit says more than 2,700 asymptomatic surveillance tests were performed in the past two weeks and health officials say a single resident at the Riverview Heights Retirement Residence was positive.

"The result could be an error," a press release from the RCDHU says. "To be sure, the original test is being reassessed today by the Public Health Lab, and the resident is being retested.

"In the interim, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared, and the resident and their contacts have been isolated."

The RCDHU says there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district and one death. 15 cases have been declared resolved as of the latest updated from the health unit.