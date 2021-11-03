OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.

The move follows an announcement by the provincial government on eligibility for booster shots through the provincial vaccine portal, which Renfrew County does not use.

The RCDHU says the following groups will be able to book appointments starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 5, provided at least six months (168 days) have passed since their last dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);

Health care workers;

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers);

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine/Johnson&Johnson vaccine);

Individuals who are immunocompromised; and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Eligible residents who would like to receive a booster shot are encouraged to register through the health unit's website once the booking portal expands on Friday.

Appointments for first and second doses to anyone who has yet to receive them continue to be available to anyone born in 2009 or earlier.