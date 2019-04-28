

CTV Ottawa





Renfrew County has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Officials say the water levels along the Ottawa River, Bonnechere River and Madawaska River watershed areas are rising and pose “a threat tothe property, health and safety of residents.”

A press release issued from the County of Renfrew says, “Flood levels are currently exceeding the historic levels seen in 2017. Additional significant runoff and rainfall are being forecasted, and water levels will continue to rise.”

Michael Nolan, chief of the Renfrew County Paramedic Service, says “it’s an extraordinary expression of support, but also an extraordinary event that is affecting our municipalities from east to west, south to north.”

By declaring a state of emergency Nolan says, “It is an acknowledgement of the County's role to support lower tier municipalities.”

Nolan says, “From a financial perspective it allows us to immediately mount resources, public works, paramedic services, additional staffing, and be able to coordinately the activities going on at the local levels.”

As of Sunday, five lower-tier municipalities in the county have declared a state of emergency: Whitewater Region, Horton, McNab/Braeside, Laurentian Valley and Greater Madawaska.