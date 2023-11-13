Renfrew chocolatiers share a taste of Ottawa on Live with Kelly and Mark

A Renfrew chocolatier is sharing sweet treats from the Ottawa Valley with American talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Last Friday, J & J's Chocolate Sensations on Raglan Street South in Renfrew, Ont. attended a taping of Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City.

But the popular chocolatier didn't come empty handed. They brought with them some local Belgian chocolates to share with the popular talk show hosts.

"My friend owns a chocolate store in the Ottawa Valley so there's chocolate in there!" the chocolate shop shared in a post on Instagram Reels as they handed the gift to Ripa and Consuelos.

"We even had an opportunity to chat and give them a gift of our hand-dipped Belgian chocolate from our shop."

The store shared a selfie with the hosts and left with a lasting piece of Ottawa for the two co-hosts.

"What a joyful experience it was," the store said.