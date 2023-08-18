Renfrew area farmer goes green with electric vehicle

Bob and Katherine Stuart of Renfrew use a Ford F-150 Lightning vehicle to get work done around the farm. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Bob and Katherine Stuart of Renfrew use a Ford F-150 Lightning vehicle to get work done around the farm. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina