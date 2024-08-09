Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks

A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.

Environment Canada says on its website "a low pressure system interacting with the remnants of tropical storm Debby is expected to give heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario" Friday.

Environment Canada says while the system passes through Southern Ontario and Quebec Friday, communities between Cornwall, Ont., through Quebec City are prone to the the risk of flash flooding. The agency has also warned that minor landslides are a possibility.

Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with information about flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry by visiting the following website: Ontario.ca/floods.Tropical Storm Debby continued to swirl over Georgia and Carolinas on Wednesday. Some coastal cities have received more than 30 cm of rain.

Have you experienced flooding at your home due to the rain or seen flooding on a street in Ottawa? CTV’s Natalie van Rooy would like to speak to you for a story - please email natalie.vanrooy@bellmedia.ca

"Even without Debby, the system would've brought us some rain tomorrow," David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told CTV News Ottawa Thursday.

"But now with the abundance of precipitation or moisture from Debby, we're going to see significant rain."

Phillips says Friday's heavy downpours could be record-breaking.

The current record for most rain on Aug. 9 is 41.4 mm, set in 1959.

"Ottawa is used to tornadoes, but we don't often see remnants of hurricanes in the Ottawa area," Phillips added.

The weather agency is expecting the rain to taper off later this evening.

The remnants of Debby are expected to reach New Brunswick Friday night and dump up to 40 millimetres of rain through Saturday morning.

Post-tropical Cyclone Debby is seen in an RGB image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, captured at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Rainfall amounts

An amount of 13.7 mm of rain has been received at the Ottawa Airport, as of 8 a.m.

The weather station at the Central Experimental Farm has recorded 29.6 mm of rain, as of 10 a.m.

Cornwall area has received 50-75 mm of rain since early Friday morning, says Environment Canada.

Event cancellations in the capital

As a result of the heavy rainfall, Ottawa Titans game that was scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled.

The rain has also forced the closure of Saunders Farms.

Meanwhile, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will go ahead as scheduled tonight, despite the anticiptaed amounts of rain, said the festival on X.

Navan Fair is also going ahead as scheduled.

'Stay off the road if possible': City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa took to X to ask residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas during the rainfall.

"During a significant rainfall, please stay off the road if possible," reads the post. "If you have to travel, use extreme caution."

The Ottawa Police Service also took to X to ask people to adjust to wet driving conditions.

"It's raining, and the roads are wet. Please drive according to the road conditions," Ottawa police said on X.

The city says swimming is not recommended at beaches during heavy rainfalls. It notes that due to heavy rain, wading pools have been closed Friday.

The city has also shared tips to prevent basements from flooding. The tips are available online.

Weather forecast

A high of 22 C, heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for Friday in Ottawa. The capital is expected to receive 50 to 70 mm of rain today. The rain is expected to end after midnight – risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. A low of 15 C and 5 to 10 mm of rain are in the forecast for the night, according to Environment Canada.

A high of 25 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain are in the forecast for Saturday. Clear skies and a low of 13 C are forecasted for the night.

A high of 21 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for Sunday. A low of 14 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.8 C and a low of 14.9 C. The average monthly frequency of precipitation for August is 35 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press