Remnants of Debby could bring 50 mm of rain to Ottawa

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, as heavy rain is expected to start pouring in the capital Thursday night through Friday.

Environment Canada issued the statement Wednesday, saying the rain amounts could exceed 50 millimetres.

"A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby is expected to give heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario," says the weather agency on its website.

The weather agency notes that the forecasted rainfall amounts could change at any time, “as confidence in the track of the system increases.”

Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with information about flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry by visiting the following website: Ontario.ca/floods.

Tropical Storm Debby continued to swirl over Georgia and Carolinas on Wednesday. Some coastal cities have received more than 30 cm of rain.

Weather Forecast

A break from last weekend's scorching temperatures is expected to continue with below-temperatures expected in Ottawa on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Aug. 7 shows sunny skies with a high of 24 C. UV index will be 7 or "high."

Temperatures are expected to dip further tonight, with a low of 10 C overnight.

The average temperature for Aug. 7 in Ottawa is 26 C, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada had called for a return to more normal temperatures in August after a hot and humid July.

The mean temperature in Ottawa in July was 21.6 C.

Normal temperatures, rain this week

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20's throughout the week with increasing clouds and rain through the weekend.

Thursday's forecast shows sunny conditions with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds are expected to pick up to 30 km/h early in the afternoon.

Friday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 25 C. Rain is expected on Sunday and Monday.