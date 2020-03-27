OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are reminding residents that "no ice is safe ice" this time of the year.

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, ice that has covered lakes and rivers in the region is quickly melting, making it unsafe.

Thin ice can suddenly break underfoot, plunging you into frigid water. While air temperatures may be getting more comfortable, it takes a long time for bodies of water to warm up and even strong swimmers can be paralyzed by the cold if they fall through the ice.

Being submerged in cold water can lead to hypothermia and death.

Police are especially advising parents to supervise children playing outside near any body of water.