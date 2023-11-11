Remembrance Day weather forecast for Ottawa

It will be a sunny and cold day in Ottawa, as people gather at Cenotaphs across the city for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of plus 1 C at 11 a.m. today.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday. High plus 3 C in the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear with a low of minus 10 C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 13 degrees overnight.

The record for the coldest Nov. 12 in Ottawa is minus 11.3 C, set in 2017.

Sunny to start on Sunday before some clouds roll in. High plus 1 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 3 C.

Cloudy on Tuesday. High plus 5 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of minus 2 C.