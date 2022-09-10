Remembering the Queen, public servants prepare to strike, and a rock star borrows a racquet: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
Students return to class, Ottawans remember their meetings with the Queen, and a rock and roll star makes a ‘racquet’.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Ottawa residents share fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II left a mark on Ottawa, visiting the capital 12 times during her reign and leaving many people with meaningful stories about their interactions with her.
For many people, simply seeing her during a visit was a lifetime goal. But others had the honour of interacting with her face to face.
Bill Boone has a collection of personal gifts from Queen Elizabeth II, including pictures, pins and pens.
“I met her four times at the start of royal visits and four times at the end of those same visits, and she gave me gifts each time,” he told CTV News Ottawa.
Boone worked with Transport Canada and helped organize several royal visits. He was even invited on the Royal Yacht, Britannia.
Olympian Pat Messner not only received Canada’s only Olympic medal in waterskiing—she received medals from Her Majesty as well.
"The first time I met her I was flabbergasted,” Messner said. “She has this beautiful gown on and had her crown on…you just get this shocking kind of feeling.”
Morgan Jeaurond from Maxville, Ont. Performed for the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 2013.
"While we were performing our first dance we were quite nervous. She was very focused at first, but as soon as the first dance ended--I'll never forget it—she smiled ear to ear, and put her hands out clapping.”
Whether it was a brief exchange or a lengthy conversation, all agree she left an impression not only as the Sovereign, but as a genuine, warm human being.
More students get back to school Tuesday and masks are optional
The school bell rang Tuesday, ushering tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s English public and catholic school boards into class.
It starts what is arguably the most normal school year since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are optional and the province’s education minister vows to keep kids in the classroom the entire school year.
But some have raised concerns about Ontario ending five-day isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19. Health experts say the decision to lift isolation rules could pave the way for more spread within schools and trigger another wave.
There is no formal recommendation on if or when to reintroduce mandatory masking in schools, but after three school years with disruptions due to COVID-19, health experts says the prioirty is to keep kids in the classroom.
Public servants ready to strike if no contract reached with federal government
Hundreds of federal public servants marched through downtown streets Thursday to demand a larger wage increase from the federal government.
Members representing the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) joined other civil servant unions to represent more than 160-thousand workers who have reached an impasse in negotiation with their employer.
Talks have broken down between the PSAC and Treasury Board Secretariat. Chris Aylward, the National President of PSAC, says wages need to be fair, and keep up with rising inflation.
Workers marched down Sparks Street to the Treasury Board head office on Elgin Street on Thursday. There, they posted an open letter to their door that outlines their demands.
PSAC is demanding a 4.5 per cent wage increase per year to protect worker from the rising cost of living.
The two sides are heading to mediation from Sept. 12 to 14 and Sept. 20 to 23. If there is no progress in those talks, workers are prepared to go on strike.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports centre
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports centre without one.
The Rideau Sports Centre posted to social media that Pearl Jam lead singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder turned up to play tennis but he needed an important tool.
“He borrowed our CEO and Founder’s (Nicki Bridgland) tennis racquet. What a thrill it was to meet him,” a post on the Rideau Sports Centre’s Facebook page.
Pearl Jam was in town to play the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Bridgland told CTV News that Vedder's visit was a surprise.
Vedder and his manager played on court four, Bridgland said. As a thank you for lending her racquet, Vedder offered Bridgland tickets to the show.
The team at the RSC clearly enjoyed Saturday night's concert, writing on Facebook that it was "INCREDIBLE."
Inside this year's Minto Dream Home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery has returned and the grand prize is a record breaking $3.4M package, which includes a fully-furnished home, along with cash, a car, groceries and much more.
The Minto Dream Home, dubbed ‘Le Rêve’, lives up to its name. The house, nestled on a large corner lot in the Arcadia community of Kanata, is a Parisienne-inspired 4,600-square-foot space of perfection.
Upstairs, a chic master bedroom with soft, warm tones, will have you sleeping in style. The ensuite bathroom is big and so is the walk-through closet. There are three more bedrooms upstairs, two share a bathroom, but there is also a third. At the top of the stairs, a glass wall--behind it, a bright reading room that overlooks a field.
On the main level, an office, a spacious dining room with a grand stone fireplace, a large, functional kitchen that overlooks a family room, and a family suite that includes a bedroom, private bathroom and balcony. The home is designed to constantly clean the air inside for added health benefits as well.
