Remains of century-old snapping turtle missing for a year found in Haliburton Highlands

Conservationists are trying to determine how a century-old turtle died, after the remains of Grace, the snapping turtle, were found 15 kilometres from its home in the Haliburton Highlands.

The one-eyed snapping turtle with a distinctive shaped upper shell was spotted almost annually for more than 40 years in her home territory of Haliburton Village and Kashagawigamog Lake. However, Grace hadn't been spotted since 2021.

The Turtle Guardian organization says Grace's winter hibernation site, a wetland on private property, was heavily filled in during January 2022.

"The difficulty ensued in January 2022 when her hibernation site, an Environmentally Protected wetland was filled, in part, due to a lack of local protections," the Turtle Guardian said on Facebook.

"Of all parts of a turtle's territory, it is the hibernation sites that they are most loyal to because of their unique features allowing for safe overwintering. "

Since then, the only viable report of a Grace sighting to the Turtle Guardian was in May 2022, when Grace would have been expected to emerge from hibernation.

This summer, the Turtle Guardian says Grace's remains were brought into their offices, after they were found in a watershed more than 15 km away from her traditional grounds. Karol Chorosteki and his partner Stephanie found the remains of the turtle found in a different watershed.

"We are certain that these are our beloved friend, as the ocular bones are a match for the unusual form of her eyes, and her suture lines are a match to Grace's unique carapace," Leora Berman, founder of Turtle Guardian, said on its website.

However, Turtle Guardian staff say the condition of the bones and the location Grace was found in were unexpected.

"The location where Grace was found is a neighbouring watershed to her traditional grounds, where she would have had to travel more than 15 km to arrive at, which is virtually unheard of for Snapping Turtles," Turtle Guardian said on its website.

"More, it is highly unlikely a turtle would travel that distance for the first time in their known history, seemingly out of the blue. Turtles may make changes to territories and patterns but over many years, not within one season."

Berman says it is most likely that Grace became lost due to relocation, "and was unable to find a suitable hibernation to survive through the winter."

The Turtle Guardian says some turtles are known to hibernate within one metre of where they have in the previous year.

"If they are displaced, they would not know where they are or where to hibernate."

Grace was one of the oldest female snapping turtles on record in the Highlands of Ontario.