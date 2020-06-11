OTTAWA -- After a humid 24 hours in the capital, expect somewhat of a reprieve on Thursday.

Expect a cloudy Thursday morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada says Thursday’s expected high is 24 C, although it will feel more like 29 with the humidex.

Thursday night, we’ll get some relief from the heat, with the temperature expected to drop to 13.

Friday, expect a mainly sunny day with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be a pleasant 23 C.

Things will then cool down for the weekend. Saturday expect a high of 17 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday will be sunny and 22 C.