GATINEAU, QUE. -- Residents and employees in Gatineau say they couldn’t be happier to be in the green zone.

All of Quebec moved to the Level 1 or green zone Monday, the lowest level of COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Shane Miller owns CrossFit 819 in Gatineau, which is now allowed to run group classes for his members.

“The fact that we’re able to return mostly to normal is a pretty good feeling,” says Miller. “It’s definitely something that we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. Just the ability to feel free to move around and do what you need to do and not have external rules.”

Miller says moving into the green zone not only gets his members back in shape, but helps get his business get back on its feet.

“It’s definitely had a big impact on the bottom line,” says Miller. “So we’re definitely looking forward to putting out some Facebook ads and getting going again.”

Gyms can now have 25 people per fitness class.

Members like Gregory Monteith are pumped to be back to their old routines.

“Nothing really beats being able to actually use actual weights,” says Monteith. “As far as I’m concerned, we’re back in the green zone. Things are opening up and I think we’re doing so in a cautious and predictable manner that people can adapt to and fit around. And thankfully it’s not hindering too much anymore.”

So what has changed?

You can now have gatherings of 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, 250 people are allowed at weddings and funerals (they must stay seated), restaurants can seat 10 people or members of a maximum of three households per table inside and 20 per table outside, and outdoor sports can have 50 players and 50 spectators.

Indoor dining expands

Boston Pizza in Gatineau is already taking advantage of the new rules.

“It’s been a really hard year for us at restaurants,” says manager Sonia Bachand. “Before it was only two different addresses. And now we can bring in three different addresses. Up to 10 people per table inside and 20 people on the patio.”

Bachand glad her restaurant is one step closer to being back to normal.

“So now we can sit them all together, they can enjoy their time and everybody’s happy.”

Safety protocols remain in place at restaurants and gyms. It’s peace of mind for members of CrossFit 819 looking to get back in shape.

“Really, really excited. It's been a long haul with COVID,” says Rose Schober. “Shane, the owner, has taken really great steps to make that sure each box, we’re all to ourselves. We’re not sharing equipment. There’s measures in place to keep people safe.”