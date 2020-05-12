OTTAWA -- A student is not in class at a Cantley elementary school on Tuesday after a relative tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs says the child was removed from class on Monday after it was notified that a relative received a positive COVID-19 result.

Some elementary schools across Quebec reopened on Monday for the first time since the Quebec Government closed schools in March in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the board says it was informed Monday that a relative of a child attending the school received a positive result for COVID-19.

“The school administration intervened as soon as the situation became known,” said Manon Dufour, Director General of the board.

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs tells CTV News Ottawa the student was not at school Tuesday morning. The board says no other students have been removed from the school.

Dufour says public health measures are in place in all schools, including asking students and staff to respect the two metres of physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.