Regular weekend service resumes on Confederation Line after after new low on Saturday
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:53AM EST
A train approaches the platform at Hurdman Station along the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT system. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is back to regular weekend service after hitting a new low Saturday.
In an email, Transportation General Manager John Manconi said 11 trains are running on Line 1 Sunday, which is the normal complement of trains for the weekend.
Saturday began with just seven trains, the lowest number of active trains ever on the five-month-old LRT line. By the afternoon, an eighth train was launched.
Several trains were damaged Friday and pulled from service after unidentified "debris" littered a part of the westbound track between Tunney's Pasture and Bayview Stations.