OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is back to regular weekend service after hitting a new low Saturday.

In an email, Transportation General Manager John Manconi said 11 trains are running on Line 1 Sunday, which is the normal complement of trains for the weekend.

Saturday began with just seven trains, the lowest number of active trains ever on the five-month-old LRT line. By the afternoon, an eighth train was launched.

Several trains were damaged Friday and pulled from service after unidentified "debris" littered a part of the westbound track between Tunney's Pasture and Bayview Stations.