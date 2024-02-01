Registration for city spring swimming and rec programs begins this month

OTTAWA
    Registration for spring swimming lessons and recreational activities in the City of Ottawa will begin in mid-February.

    Sign-ups for swim lessons will start on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. All other non-aquatic spring recreation, before and after-school programs will start on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.

    All programs are geared for children between the ages of 4 and 12.

    "Explore something new from drawing, painting, music, martial arts, Zumba, yoga and other fitness programs. Try a science and technology activity or earn your swim certification levels," the city said on its website.

    The cost of many recreational and cultural programs will go up this year after council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in the 2024 budget.

    A new system intended to improve the registration experience was introduced in 2022, but continuous technical problems led to frustrations among parents. The city says it has fixed those issues and registration continued as normal last winter.

    Residents can choose from the yearly 5-day a week program or the new daily option after-school activity club to accommodate hybrid work schedules. Residents can also participate in a number of virtual programs.

    The city recommends browsing the programs available ahead of time to make sure you receive a spot when registration opens.

    Residents can already browse the programs available at the city's website

