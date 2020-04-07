OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks season won’t kick off before July.

The Canadian Football League is acknowledging the 2020 season won’t start in June as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says “we respect the decisions being made by the federal government, provinces and municipalities on behalf of our safety and we will continue to follow their directives.”

“These include indications from Canadian cities that they will not allow sporting events to take place before the end of June.”

On Monday, the City of Ottawa announced large scale events and gatherings will not be permitted until June 30.

The Redblacks were scheduled to host Montreal in a pre-season game on May 29. The Redblacks home-opener was scheduled for Friday, June 12 at TD Place.

Ambrosie says while it’s clear the 2020 CFL season won’t start before the beginning of July, “we are committed to working with our teams, the Players’ Association, TSN and RDS to play a full season or as close as we can come to one.”

“We recognize this may require some creativity and we are preparing for multiple scenarios.”