After six years as head coach of the Redblacks and two trips to the Grey Cup, it appears head coach Rick Campbell is not returning in the 2020 season. The 48-year-old still had one more year left in his contract. Campbell has been the first and only head coach since the inception of the Redblacks franchise along with general manager Marcel Desjardins. He was also named CFL coach of the year in his second season when he lead the team to the Grey Cup and lost to Edmonton.

With veteran players traded to other teams in the CFL and early successes allowing opposing teams to acquire coaches, it's been hard to keep up the pace. This season, the Redblacks didn't see a win since August and finished a disappointing 3 wins and 15 losses. Just one win ahead of their inaugural season in 2014.

This past weekend, Ottawa lost a brutal 42-32 loss to the Alouettes who are now playoff-bound.

The Redblacks are holding a season-ending press conference on Monday morning when the players clean out their lockers at TD Place at Lansdowne Park.