Ottawa REDBLACKS receiver Greg Ellingson has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample, according to the team.

Ottawa Police confirm Ellingson was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Friday during a RIDE program in the area of Carling and Kirkwood Avenues.

In a statement, the team said “The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and the REDBLACKS will continue to collect information in this case. In the interim, Ellingson will not be participating in team activities.”