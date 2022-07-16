Redblacks QB calls out racism in the CFL and debating no-fare transit in Ottawa: Top five stories this week
The Ottawa Redblacks quarterback calls out racism in the CFL, a violent crime in a popular tourist area and a lack of accessible taxis available in the capital.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli accused the Canadian Football League of turning a blind eye to racism, after being injured by a vicious hit in a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Masoli is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks after being injured by a hit from Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino. Marino was suspended for four games, including one game for comments made about another player's heritage, which violates the league's code of conduct.
"The worst of it is the vile and disrespectful type of behaviour and racial insults that were made towards me more than once," Masoli said on social media. "In the CFL we say our diversity is our strength, so there should be no place for the racial hate.
“It’s sad that the hate and racist attitudes and racial insults are going to be punished with a slap on the wrist. One game for racial insults is simply not enough in my opinion and hopefully, we can use this to promote growth and change for the better.”
Marino issued an apology through the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.
"Regarding the commends I made during the game, I regret that I said them, as I now understand their consequences," Marino said. "This was not my intent when speaking on the field, nor is it ever my intent in my day-to-day life. I know I play the game with an edge, and during the game I made an insensitive and culturally stereotypical remark. I now understand this was hurtful to my peers and I hope I can be forgiven for that misunderstanding."
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) throws the football against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first half of CFL football action in Regina, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Heywood Yu/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police say a bystander attempting to break up a dispute was stabbed downtown this week.
The incident happened at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue Thursday morning. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a man and a woman were involved in an altercation at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday when a third person observed the dispute and attempted to separate the two people.
"The suspect involved in the dispute proceeded to stab the man," police said in a statement.
Police say while the stabbing was an isolated incident, the suspect, identified as Jaycob Mainville, is considered armed and dangerous.
Meantime, police released a short video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter. The shooting happened the evening of June 22 near Séguin and Florette streets, just east of Blair Road. A 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The video shows a black sedan slowing down slightly as it approaches a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts on the side of the road. The man appears to approach the passenger side of the car, but quickly crumples to the ground and the car speeds away.
Ottawa police at the scene of a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa man stranded for 7 hours after taxi, bus, don't show up
An Ottawa man says there needs to be more incentives available to provide accessible transportation after he was left stranded for seven hours overnight when he could not get either a taxi or a bus ride home.
Michael Lifshitz had arranged for an accessible taxi to pick him up at the Via Rail station after a train trip from Toronto to Ottawa on Saturday.
After two hours of waiting—now past midnight—he made the decision to try to catch the final bus; only to find the cab he’d called was never coming.
“I called to cancel my cab, because I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time trying to come get me and the dispatcher tells me there was no actual call on record for me, so I basically sat two hours waiting for no reason,” he said.
Instead, he headed to Pimisi Station, hoping to bus to his home, but the last bus never game.
Lifshitz was unable to find a hotel room, and spent the night in the lobby trying to find an accessible taxi that could meet him on short notice.
“It boggles my mind that there’s not a single accessible taxi in a city of a million people, and I get it’s the middle of the night, I’m not saying have all of them, but at least have one,” he said.
Meantime, Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren't any accessible taxis operating in Ottawa last weekend.
Dever arrived back in Ottawa on the train from Montreal Sunday night and took OC Transpo to Kanata Centrum, where they planned to call a cab home to Carleton Place.
But Dever, who uses they/them pronouns, says they were told around 11 p.m. the wait for an accessible cab would be at least an hour—if one was available.
Michael Lifshitz says it took him over seven hours to get home after the taxi and bus he was waiting for never arrived. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa)
Would you pay $482 in taxes for free transit in Ottawa?
The possibility of no-fare transit was a hot topic of conversation in Ottawa this week, after a staff memo said free transit would cost taxpayers between $482 and $930 extra in transit taxes.
Council directed staff to explore the idea of no-fare or further subsidized transit. Staff say conducting an analysis would cost between $700,000 and $900,000.
Staff say the study would look at three options:
- No charge fares for all riders. It would cost the average property owner an additional $482 in transit taxes in the first year, while a home assessed at $800,000 would pay an additional $930 in taxes.
- Shifting the fare revenue/cost ratio from the current 45/55 to 30/70. That would add an additional $162 to $313 to transit taxes
- Eliminate the annual 2.5 per cent increase to fares, adding $11 to $22 to transit taxes.
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said he was opposed to a tax hike to fund free transit.
"I find this all really perplexing. Nobody in the community is asking for free transit. They’re worried about the cost of the food, they’re worried about the interest rate on their mortgages. Adding $500 to their property tax bill is going to be devastating for many families," he said.
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney supports the gradual removal of transit fares.
"One way of encouraging transit use is to reduce significantly and eventually remove transit fares which we currently demand of riders. We could start with eliminating fares for certain groups of riders such as those on OW/ODSP."
An OC Transpo bus at the Eagleson Park and Ride. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Senators sign star forward Claude Giroux
The Ottawa Senators signed star forward Claude Giroux, one of the most significant free agent signings in franchise history.
Giroux, 34, signed a three-year, US$19.5-million contract with the Senators at the start of the NHL’s free agency period on Wednesday.
Giroux, who went to high school in Ottawa and spends his summers here, told TSN he's excited at the prospect of playing at home.
"When the idea was to come back home and play for the Sens, I didn’t look back after that,” Giroux said. “It’s a young group that’s very exciting. A lot of talent, guys that like to work hard and compete.
Veteran forward Claude Giroux pulls on an Ottawa Senators sweater in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after signing a 3-year contract with the team. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service, for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
-
Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery
Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
-
WATCH | Video shows puppy allegedly stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier are asking the public for help after their neighbour’s surveillance camera captured someone stealing their puppy on Friday night.
-
Police seeking to identify person of interest after elderly woman assaulted in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police are asking for the public to help identify a person of interest after an elderly woman was assaulted in Markham last week.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
-
After a pandemic pause, tourism booms in Montreal
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tourism is booming in Montreal, with visitors taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
-
-
North Bay downtown revitalization project inches closer to becoming reality
As part of the City of North Bay's Downtown and Waterfront Masterplan, work continues to start on a major Main Street rehabilitation project.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey, about 25 minutes from Walkerton,Ont., are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
-
Person of interest identified in weapons investigation
Investigators with London police have identified a person of interest in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to May.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands
Fire crews had their hands full early Saturday morning, after two vacant houses went up in flames in northwest Winnipeg.
-
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
-
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Edmonton
-
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
-
'I got the call back': Alberta police and emergency services recruit Indigenous youth
Const. Tasha Melting Tallow hopes her story will help convince Indigenous youth to consider law enforcement as a lifelong career.
Vancouver
-
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
-
Victim of Burnaby homicide identified; police seek information on burning vehicle
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man found dead in a vacant lot in Burnaby Thursday morning, in hopes of learning more information about his death.
-
Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.
Regina
-
Severe weather reaches parts of the province
Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.
-
Indigenous youth graduate from RCMP training program
A group of young Indigenous people completed a first step toward a career in the RCMP on Friday.
-
'Absolutely stunning': U of R professor of astronomy reacts to James Webb telescope photos
NASA released the first images from the James Webb telescope earlier this week, giving people a much closer glimpse into what the universe holds.