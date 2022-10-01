Redblacks fire head coach after three wins in 14 games this season

The Ottawa Redblacks have fired head coach Paul LaPolice.

The Redblacks announced that LaPolice has been relieved of his duties hours after the club returned from Vancouver following a 34-19 loss to the BC Lions.

The Redblacks have three wins in 14 games this season, sitting in last place in the East Division. LaPolice had a record of six wins and 22 losses in 28 games as head coach with the club.

"I have enjoyed working with Paul and thank him for his contributions to this team over the past two seasons; today isn’t an easy day,” Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement. “In this business, sometimes a change is required to help move a team forward and that’s what we’ve done here."

LaPolice was hired as head coach in December 2019,. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LaPolice guided the club to three wins in 2021 and three wins this season.

“Paul is a excellent man who has put everything he has into this job. But, unfortunately, we haven’t won nearly enough games,” said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie. “We are committed to getting back to what RNation deserves which is exciting and winning football.”

Special teams coach Bob Dyce will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Redblacks next game is Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal to face the Alouettes.