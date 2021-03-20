OTTAWA -- Ottawa is spending its first weekend in the 'Red-Control" zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, with new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and sports teams.

Meantime, Gatineau and the Outaouais remain in the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone status within the Quebec government's COVID-19 restrictions. The Outaouais moved into the orange zone back on Feb. 22.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca compares the rules and regulations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

COVID-19 LEVEL

Ottawa

Red-Control

Gatineau

Level 3 – Alert (Orange)

CURFEW

Ottawa

There is currently no curfew in effect for Ottawa.

Gatineau

An overnight curfew is in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais. Under the "orange" zone, Quebecers must not leave their homes between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in cases that justify travel.

Exceptions allowed under the curfew include:

Walking your dog within one kilometre of your home

Going to or returning from work

Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products

Visiting a sick or injured parent

A student who must participate in face-to-face evening classes or go to a laboratory in a recognized school

A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them

Going to the hospital or a medical appointment

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Ottawa

Social gatherings in private homes and residences, where physical distancing can be maintained

5 people indoors

25 people outdoors

The Ontario government recommends limiting close contacts to your household and avoiding social gatherings to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Gatineau

Visitors from another address are prohibited in Gatineau and the Outaouais.

Allowed:

one visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)

one informal caregiver

individuals offering services or support

labour for planned work

GATHERINGS IN A PUBLIC PLACE (SUCH AS STAFFED BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES)

Ottawa

Religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling)

30 per cent capacity of the room indoors

100 people outdoors

Meetings and event spaces

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Gatineau

Prohibited, except for funerals (a maximum of 25 people excluding the staff of the funeral establishment and volunteers inside or outside the building. Keeping an attendance register is mandatory). No food or alcohol can be served.

Wedding services and funerals

Limited to 25 people (keeping an attendance register is mandatory)

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Ottawa

Religious services rites or ceremonies limited to 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors

Gatineau

Open, but all religious activities are limited to a maximum of 100 people. Wedding and funerals are limited to 25 people.

Wearing a surgical mask is mandatory and people must keep a distance of two metres at all times

TRAVEL BETWEEN CITIES AND REGIONS

Ottawa

The Ontario government recommends avoiding travel except for essential reasons.

"You should avoid travelling between zones, except for essential reasons."

Ontario's chief medical officer of health also strongly advised that travel out of the province should be limited to essential purposes only.

Gatineau

Not recommended (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation).

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS

Ottawa

Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining

Capacity limits indoors: the lesser of approximately 50 per cent of indoor dining area or 50 people

Capacity limits outdoors: Limited to allow physical distancing of two metres to be maintained

For indoor dining, patrons may only be seated with members of their same households, with limited exceptions for caregivers and people who live alone.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

No buffet style service

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive-thru and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Night clubs are permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar only

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited

Screening of patrons is required

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Gatineau

Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining

A maximum of two adults per table

Restaurants must be closed during the curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Delivery is allowed during the curfew

An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted.

With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory

Bars must remain closed

GYMS, FITNESS CENTRES AND SPORTS

Ottawa

Sports and recreational fitness facilities are allowed to open

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines. Ten people in all indoor classes

25 people maximum for outdoor classes

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other are not permitted

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Gatineau

Sports and recreational activities, including guided activities, lessons and trainings, will be permitted in indoor and outdoor public places.

Indoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household.

Outdoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household, as well as groups of no more than eight individuals from more than one household.

Fitness facilities and gyms can open, only for training activities carried out by individuals or by members of the same household as well as private classes are permitted

RETAIL

Ottawa

Non-essential businesses are allowed to open

Capacity limits of 75 per cent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies

Capacity limits of 50 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box stores, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Screening of patrons is required

Malls and stores must have safety plans

Gatineau

Non-essential businesses are allowed to open

One person per household recommended

Restriction on the number of people admitted to the store

To comply with the 9:30 p.m. curfew, all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 9 p.m.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Ottawa

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues closed

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required

Gatineau

Open

CINEMAS

Ottawa

Cinemas are closed

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate

Gatineau

Allowed to open

Wearing of surgical masks is mandatory

PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES

Ottawa

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions

Drive-in performances permitted

Gatineau

Venues with fixed and numbered seating may open starting Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force.

The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory

CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS

Ottawa

Capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Require contact information from all patrons

Gatineau

Closed

MUSEUMS, ZOOOS

Ottawa

Museums are allowed to open

Gatineau

Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open

TELEWORK

Ottawa

The Ontario government recommends working from home if possible, and allowing your employees to work from home if they can

Gatineau