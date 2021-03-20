Advertisement
Red vs. Orange: A look at COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and Gatineau
A pedestrian walks past The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA -- Ottawa is spending its first weekend in the 'Red-Control" zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, with new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and sports teams.
Meantime, Gatineau and the Outaouais remain in the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone status within the Quebec government's COVID-19 restrictions. The Outaouais moved into the orange zone back on Feb. 22.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca compares the rules and regulations in Ottawa and Gatineau.
COVID-19 LEVEL
Ottawa
- Red-Control
Gatineau
- Level 3 – Alert (Orange)
CURFEW
Ottawa
- There is currently no curfew in effect for Ottawa.
Gatineau
- An overnight curfew is in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais. Under the "orange" zone, Quebecers must not leave their homes between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in cases that justify travel.
Exceptions allowed under the curfew include:
- Walking your dog within one kilometre of your home
- Going to or returning from work
- Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products
- Visiting a sick or injured parent
- A student who must participate in face-to-face evening classes or go to a laboratory in a recognized school
- A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them
- Going to the hospital or a medical appointment
SOCIAL GATHERINGS
Ottawa
Social gatherings in private homes and residences, where physical distancing can be maintained
- 5 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
The Ontario government recommends limiting close contacts to your household and avoiding social gatherings to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
Gatineau
- Visitors from another address are prohibited in Gatineau and the Outaouais.
Allowed:
- one visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)
- one informal caregiver
- individuals offering services or support
- labour for planned work
GATHERINGS IN A PUBLIC PLACE (SUCH AS STAFFED BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES)
Ottawa
Religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling)
- 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Meetings and event spaces
- 10 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
Gatineau
- Prohibited, except for funerals (a maximum of 25 people excluding the staff of the funeral establishment and volunteers inside or outside the building. Keeping an attendance register is mandatory). No food or alcohol can be served.
Wedding services and funerals
- Limited to 25 people (keeping an attendance register is mandatory)
PLACES OF WORSHIP
Ottawa
- Religious services rites or ceremonies limited to 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors
Gatineau
- Open, but all religious activities are limited to a maximum of 100 people. Wedding and funerals are limited to 25 people.
- Wearing a surgical mask is mandatory and people must keep a distance of two metres at all times
TRAVEL BETWEEN CITIES AND REGIONS
Ottawa
The Ontario government recommends avoiding travel except for essential reasons.
"You should avoid travelling between zones, except for essential reasons."
Ontario's chief medical officer of health also strongly advised that travel out of the province should be limited to essential purposes only.
Gatineau
Not recommended (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation).
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS
Ottawa
- Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining
- Capacity limits indoors: the lesser of approximately 50 per cent of indoor dining area or 50 people
- Capacity limits outdoors: Limited to allow physical distancing of two metres to be maintained
- For indoor dining, patrons may only be seated with members of their same households, with limited exceptions for caregivers and people who live alone.
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- No buffet style service
- Outdoor dining, takeout, drive-thru and delivery permitted, including alcohol
- Night clubs are permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar only
- Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited
- Screening of patrons is required
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
Gatineau
- Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining
- A maximum of two adults per table
- Restaurants must be closed during the curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Delivery is allowed during the curfew
- An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted.
- With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory
- Bars must remain closed
GYMS, FITNESS CENTRES AND SPORTS
Ottawa
- Sports and recreational fitness facilities are allowed to open
- Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines. Ten people in all indoor classes
- 25 people maximum for outdoor classes
- No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian
- Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)
- Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other are not permitted
- Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports
- Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
Gatineau
- Sports and recreational activities, including guided activities, lessons and trainings, will be permitted in indoor and outdoor public places.
- Indoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household.
- Outdoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household, as well as groups of no more than eight individuals from more than one household.
- Fitness facilities and gyms can open, only for training activities carried out by individuals or by members of the same household as well as private classes are permitted
RETAIL
Ottawa
- Non-essential businesses are allowed to open
- Capacity limits of 75 per cent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies
- Capacity limits of 50 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box stores, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Screening of patrons is required
- Malls and stores must have safety plans
Gatineau
- Non-essential businesses are allowed to open
- One person per household recommended
- Restriction on the number of people admitted to the store
- To comply with the 9:30 p.m. curfew, all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 9 p.m.
PERSONAL CARE SERVICES
Ottawa
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues closed
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Screening of patrons is required
Gatineau
- Open
CINEMAS
Ottawa
- Cinemas are closed
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate
Gatineau
- Allowed to open
- Wearing of surgical masks is mandatory
PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES
Ottawa
- Closed to spectators
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions
- Drive-in performances permitted
Gatineau
- Venues with fixed and numbered seating may open starting Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force.
- The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory
CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS
Ottawa
- Capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Require contact information from all patrons
Gatineau
- Closed
MUSEUMS, ZOOOS
Ottawa
- Museums are allowed to open
Gatineau
- Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open
TELEWORK
Ottawa
- The Ontario government recommends working from home if possible, and allowing your employees to work from home if they can
Gatineau
- All employees of businesses, organizations or the public administration who perform administrative tasks or office work must continue to perform such tasks through teleworking in their private homes or the equivalent, except for employees whose presence is essential for the pursuit of the activities of the business, the organization, or the public administration.