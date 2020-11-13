OTTAWA -- The iconic red Christmas Kettles will be back in shopping centres, grocery stores and stores across Ottawa this holiday season.

The Salvation Army in Ottawa officially launched the 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday, the organization's largest public fundraising drive through the year.

"Nationally, the Salvation Army is looking to raise $23 million, in the Ottawa region that translates into $550,000," said Glenn van Gulik, Salvation Army's area director of public relations during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"Certainly, through the poandemic what we've seen is consistent increases in people coming to us in need. So those goals are set, but we're certainly counting on Canadians to bring us to those goals."

Money raised from the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign supports programs that assist anyone in need of support, including the homeless, young parents, youth and seniors.

"Actually we're talking about a number of different demographics; whether it's families with children, individuals, seniors looking for support – people are coming from wherever in search of some support and assistance," said van Gulik about the increased demand for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Actually, this year we've seen unprecedented increases – unprecedented actually since the Second World War."

The Salvation Army says it anticipates an increase in demand for basic necessities and emotional support as the COVID-19 pandemic continues through the winter.

"One in seven people in Ottawa continue to live in poverty, struggling to make ends meet, but you can help. Every dollar put into a kettle supports local Salvation Army programs and services," said van Gulik in a statement.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettles will be located in malls and grocery stores across Ottawa. You can also donate online at salvationarmy.ca or fillthekettle.com

Van Gulik says money donated online will be directed to where the donor lives.

The Salvation Army says steps will be taken to keep volunteers safe at the red Christmas Kettles during the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for every worker.