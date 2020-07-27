OTTAWA -- As Ottawa continues its reopening process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many recreational sports be been able to resume.

For many, the return to the rink or ball diamond is a welcomed one, but it comes with a very different look — one not all are happy about.

“We have people that check them in when they’re coming in and we also have people that watch the ice pads during the entire day,” said Bill Courchaine, General Manager for Sensplex.

The Bell Sensplex in Kanata is limiting capacity to 50 people per ice pad to adhere to provincial guidelines. That means parents can help their kids get ready, but they can’t stay in the rink to watch them skate.

“That’s our maximum number, so in order to keep the kids on the ice and keep them active and have the right number of instructors we have to watch that number,” said Courchaine.

While parents CTV News spoke with appreciate the COVID-19 protocols, they say not being able to watch their kids skate is frustrating.

“The sensplex has a great system, i trust what they’re doing is for a good reason,” said parent Tina Walker. “But I’m not quite sure why us eight parents can’t be in the stands while there’s only 10 on the ice.”

“I took a week of vacation to watch him train and now I can’t, i think we should be allowed to,” added parent Jean Morin.

The guidelines though are different depending on the sport and facility.

The East Nepean Little League said its taking many steps to stay safe including asking parents to stay close by.

In a statement to CTV News, the league said:

“We are lucky to be outdoors and in a large area with room for parents to distance. Like any sport, minor injuries can happen and so we require at least 1 parent be in attendance for all events. Coaches and umpires all have masks available just in case, but unlike other years, we will also ask a parent to attend to their player (on the field if required) as quickly as possible so as to minimize any close contact.”

The return to recreational sport in the city has a very different look across the board amid COVID-19.