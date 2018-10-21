

One month after a series of tornadoes ripped through the region many homeowners are still waiting for information on next steps.

Arthur Jian’s home in Craig Henry was badly damaged when it was hit by a tornado on September 21st.

Today, that home is cordoned off as he awaits answers from his insurance company on how to move forward.

“We are in communication with the insurance company and they are still waiting for the report from the contracting company,” Jian said.

Jian’s garage was destroyed when the tornado hit, and the roof of his home was thrown into a neighbour’s yard. He is waiting to learn if the damage can be fixed, or if his home will need to be demolished and rebuilt.

He’s not alone.

In Dunrobin, one of the hardest hit areas, 30 homes were destroyed, while another 20 homeowners are awaiting information from insurance. Officials will decide if those homes can be fixed or if they will be demolished.

The Canadian Red Cross says in total 3,300 residents from around the region have signed on for assistance.

Dave Fraser, a volunteer in the capital region, says crews have been on the ground working to house victims.

Canadians have donated $1.2 million for Ottawa and the surrounding area.

Fraser says roughly $1.6 million was collected for Gatineau, on top of the $3 million donated by the Quebec government.

“Now we’re starting to distribute some of the financial assistance that we’ve been able to get from very generous Canadians across the country,” he said.

The recovery and rebuild will be a long process.

Jian says he was told it will likely be at least one year before he can return home.