DELTA, ONT -- The 31st annual North Leeds Christmas Toy Drive has been a huge success, with hundreds of toys and gifts donated and being prepared for families to pick up.

"The numbers are high again and the donations have been astronomical," said coordinator Melinda Held Cowan from the Delta United Church Hall.

"The people and businesses that are donating, I’ve never heard from before have came through. They’ve pulled through like you wouldn’t believe."

On average, the toy drive helps 40-to-45 children each year with gifts for Christmas Day. This year, 58 children are on the list to help ahead of Christmas.

Held Cowan believes over 900 families have been helped over the past three decades, including Joan Powers and her family.

When her daughter passed away, Powers took in her three grandchildren. She says the toy drive has been a godsend.

"I don’t know if I would be able to do Christmas for my kids. This helps tremendously," Powers said.

Along with an adopted daughter, four children will receive gifts this year.

"Me, personally, I like to see the smiles on kids' faces at Christmastime because it’s all about the children. Make children happy," Powers said.

She thanked the people of Delta and other small communities for stepping up in their time of need.

"It is very important that communities stick together. If it wasn’t for this, families would be with nothing for their children," Powers said.

Toy drive volunteer John Mactavish says Held Cowan just does it all.

"Melinda puts in an incredible amount of time with this toy drive; has from day one," Mactavish said.

"If it wasn’t for her, our community of North Leeds would be in a very difficult place."

Mactavish said Held Cowan organizes all donations and goes out to buy gifts for the families on her list with the cash they receive.

"This year it’s been incredible with what’s going on. People just wanted to do something extra. It’s always been an incredible community when it comes to the toy drive," Mactavish said.

"We have families that three and four, maybe even five kids and she makes sure its not just one gift. They are going to enjoy that morning; they are going to have fun. The parents are going to be able to take a breath and just celebrate an incredible day," he said.

Mactavish noted that this will be Held Cowan’s final year as the coordinator, as the local Lions Clubs will be taking over the toy drive in 2021.

"She has done incredible work and this community knows it and celebrates what she's done," he added.

Held Cowan accepts the praise, but says it’s not about her - it’s about the communities coming together.

"When you have 31 families who are struggling to have Christmas for their kids, then to be able to do this and for them, it’s everything," Held Cowan said.

"It takes off the stress, it takes off the disappointment and the worry they have themselves that they are failing. And if it just helps them for the one day, it’s worth it."

So many donations came in this year; children will get a little extra on Christmas Day as well.

"They all get gift cards, they all get a box of chocolates, they all get stockings this year full of stuff because donations are so high its going to be a good year for them," Held Cowan said.

Powers thanked Held Cowan as she picked up her gifts and wished her a happy retirement.

"It means a lot to me. A lot. Without this, there would be nothing. It’s a godsend. She’s a godsend. Melinda is a godsend,” she said.