OTTAWA - It could be a record wet Halloween for Ottawa, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Ottawa area. About 30 to 60 mm of rain is expected.

Phillips says rain will be heaviest between Thursday afternoon and early evening, just in time for trick-or-treaters. He warns visibility could be an issue.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement, with strong wind gusts expected overnight and early Friday. Winds could reach up to 70 km/h.

Phillips says the winds will not be as much of an issue for Halloween festivities.

“Umbrellas will be okay because the winds will be light to moderate. They won’t be as strong as mostly tomorrow,” says Phillips.