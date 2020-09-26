OTTAWA -- Record warm temperatures are in the forecast for the first weekend of fall in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 26C today. The record for warmest Sept. 26 in Ottawa history is 26.7C, set back in 2007.

Here is the forecast for the next few days:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 26C, with the humidex it will feel like 29.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 16C.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 32.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 22C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. 19C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17C and a low of 7C.