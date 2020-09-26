Current conditions and forecast
Record warm temperatures are in the forecast for the first Saturday of fall in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Record warm temperatures are in the forecast for the first weekend of fall in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 26C today. The record for warmest Sept. 26 in Ottawa history is 26.7C, set back in 2007.
Here is the forecast for the next few days:
Today: Mainly sunny. High 26C, with the humidex it will feel like 29.
Tonight: A few clouds. Low 16C.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 32.
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 22C.
Tuesday: Periods of rain. 19C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17C and a low of 7C.