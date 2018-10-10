

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa will continue to enjoy a late taste of summer today.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26C. The record for warmest October 10 in Ottawa history is 23.9C set in 1955.

Temperatures warmed up to 27.3C on Tuesday. That just missed the record for warmest October 9 in Ottawa history. It was 27.7C on October 9, 2011.

Season temperatures are expected to return to Ottawa for the weekend.