

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It was a record breaking cold start to 2018 in Ottawa.

The temperature dipped to -30.2C on New Year’s Day, breaking the record for coldest January 1 in Ottawa history. The previous record was -27.2C, set back in 1947.

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says wind chill values of -35 to -40 will continue this morning.

A seasonal low of -15C is expected Tuesday night, but below normal temperatures will return for the final part of the Christmas holidays.