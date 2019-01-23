

The clean-up is underway after the second record breaking snowstorm of the week hit the capital.

Ottawa received 25 cm of snow on Wednesday, breaking the record for biggest snowfall on January 23. The previous record was 23.8 cm set back in 1998.

On Sunday, Ottawa received 21.8 cm of snow.

A full day of snow, followed by freezing rain, caused commuter nightmares across Ottawa.

"It was basically double what it usually takes," says Melissa Boswell.

Her usual commute to Carleton University from Orleans takes an hour, but it was much longer Wednesday, with multiple crashes and OC Transpo buses getting stuck in the snow.

"You could see that under the bridge, there was about 15 buses completely stopped," Boswell says.

City of Ottawa Core Roads Manager Bryden Denyes tells CTV News the focus was on the priority roads and sidewalks, along with the cycling network. Denyes says his fleet had no trouble navigating the snow during the storm.

Plows were deployed to residential roads on Wednesday afternoon.

A week of heavy snow and extreme cold temperatures kept Ottawa Police busy. Officers have received calls for more than 300 collisions this week.

Ottawa has received 84.6 cm of snow so far in the month of January, including 51 cm since Saturday.

According to @YOW_WEATHER on Twitter, this is the snowiest January since 1999.