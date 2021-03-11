OTTAWA -- Ottawa is on its way to setting a warm weather record on Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C on Thursday, which would make it the warmest day of 2021 so far.

Ottawa's all-time hottest March 11 on record was 10.5 C in 1977. The city is expected to soar past that mark today.

The temperature reached a high of around 8 C on Wednesday. The normal high at this time of year is 2 C.

Along with the mild weather, Thursday is expecfed to bring some rain. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with more showers expected late in the afternoon.

After that, a cooldown begins. The overnight low will drop to -3 C, with a wind chill of -8.

The temperature will drop closer to seasonal highs over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of -1 C, and Sunday will be usunny

Temperatures around the freezing mark will continue into next week.