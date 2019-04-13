

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





April showers bring rainfall records to Ottawa.

A Rainfall Warning that was in effect on Sunday for Ottawa-Gatineau was lifted overnight.

Ottawa received 23.8 mm of rain on Sunday, setting a record for greatest rainfall on April 14 in Ottawa history. The previous rainfall record was 15 mm set in 1942.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warned last week that heavy rain over the week will increase water levels on Bob’s Lake, Christie Lake, Tay River and Wolfe Driver. Waterfront property owners in those areas were warned to prepare for possible flooding.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said water levels and flows on the main stem of the Ottawa River were expected to rise this week due to warming temperatures and the rainfall. Officials say minor flooding in low-lying areas may occur over the next week.