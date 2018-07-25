

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa is drying out after a record breaking rainfall.

Heavy rain on Wednesday temporarily flooded city streets and basements across the region. In Gatineau, flooding closed part of Chemin Vanier for hours. Large puddles also covered Chemin Aylmer.

Environment Canada says 61.4 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday. That set a record for greatest rainfall on July 25. The previous record was 41.1 mm set in 1969.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 92 mm of rain had fallen at the Central Experimental Farm, while Casselman reported 85.8 mm of rain.

Environment Canada’s Peter Kimbell says after a dry start to summer, Ottawa has “caught up in a huge way really fast."

Ottawa received 11 mm of rain between July 1 and July 21. Since Sunday, 131 mm of rain has fallen at the Ottawa Airport.

The rainy weather was a welcome sight for staff at the Richmond Nursery.

Supervisor Lisa Senuik tells CTV Ottawa “we’ve got some squash, gourds, pumpkins and this is awesome because we were watering them with our huge watering system last week.”

Wednesday’s heavy rain forced the cancellation of Parliament Hill Yoga and the Northern Lights Sound and Light Show.