

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa was soaked by a record rainfall.

Environment Canada says 43 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Monday. That set a new record for greatest rainfall on July 23. The previous record for greatest rainfall was 35.2 mm set on July 23, 1994.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa on Monday.

After a dry start to the summer, Ottawa has received 59 mm of rain in two days this week.