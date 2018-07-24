Record rainfall soaks Ottawa
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:41AM EDT
Ottawa was soaked by a record rainfall.
Environment Canada says 43 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Monday. That set a new record for greatest rainfall on July 23. The previous record for greatest rainfall was 35.2 mm set on July 23, 1994.
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa on Monday.
After a dry start to the summer, Ottawa has received 59 mm of rain in two days this week.
WATCH THIS! Awesome timelapse taken from my desk. Dramatic clouds roll behind Parliament Hill #ottweather #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Mn1LIl6ptt— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) July 23, 2018