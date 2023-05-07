Record number of riders taking part in CN Cycle for CHEO

The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO is already breaking records.

The fundraising total for this year's event will be announced at noon Sunday, but Steve Read, president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, says at least one record has already been broken.

"Every year, it just seems to be getting bigger and bigger in terms of participants," Read told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent. "We've got a record number of participants. We've got 6,300 riders and walkers, almost 500 teams, so this is by far the biggest event we've held and a sign of the support that the community is always so good about."

The CN Cycle for CHEO is an annual fundraiser for childhood and adolescent oncology care at the hospital.

Read says staff are still tallying up the numbers, but he expects it to be a record year for fundraising as well.

"We know it's going to bring our 16-year total north of $13 million, so it will be a record this year," he said. "We always like to try to beat our last record."

There are several road closures in effect for the event.

The route for the CN Cycle for CHEO, set to take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Read says the CN Cycle for CHEO is a critical fundraiser for the hospital.

"This is a day we've had circled on our calendars for a long time. We're so fortunate to have such a beautiful day," he said. "This is how we can provide the support and the programming and the research and so on for the oncology kids at CHEO. Big day, all around."

To support the fundraiser, you can visit cncycle.ca.