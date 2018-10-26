Record LOTTO MAX Jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 3:46AM EDT
A record $115 million is up for grabs in tonight’s LOTTO MAX draw.
The jackpot is $60 million, plus 55 additional MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million.
Over 18.6 million tickets were sold for last Friday’s draw.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says LOTTO MAX has rolled an unprecedented 11 times to reach the record-breaking total. The jackpot was last won on August 3.
You can purchase tickets for tonight’s LOTTO MAX draw in Ontario until 10:30 p.m.
The odds of winning the LOTTO MAX jackpot is 1 in 28.6 million