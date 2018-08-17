

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Airport is soaring towards a record year.

Passenger volumes were up 8.6% in July, compared to the same month in 2017.

A total of 446,000 passengers travelled through the Ottawa Airport in July. There was an 18% increase in travellers to and from the U.S.

The airport credits additional seats to Vancouver, Chicago, Newark, Edmonton, Toronto, Washington DC, Calgary, Halifax and Boston.

In the first seven months of 2018, 2.9 million passengers have travelled through the Ottawa Airport. That’s up 4.4% from last year.