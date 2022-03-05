Record gas prices, the latest on the Freedom Convoy and a Canadian Wordle: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
Record breaking gas prices, the latest on the fallout from the "Freedom Convoy" and a Canadian version of a popular word game.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top five stories on our website this week.
Gas price hits record high
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
The cost of gas jumped seven cents a litre on Friday, hitting $1.73 a litre at some stations across Ottawa. The increase followed a seven-cent-a-litre increase on Thursday.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says prices will drop one cent a litre in Ottawa on Saturday, before increasing eight cents on Sunday to $1.81 a litre.
McTeague says the hike in prices is linked to both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to supply issues.
Gas prices surpassed $1.70 a litre in Ottawa on Friday for the first time ever. Stations were selling gas at 172.9 cents or 173.9 cents a litre. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Doff your toque for this Canadian version of Wordle, eh?
There’s a new version of the popular game Wordle with a Canadian twist.
It is called Canuckle, and it was created by an Ottawa resident.
Creator Mark Rogers says every word has a Canadian element or some sort of theme that can be tied back to Canada.
Hoser, igloo, goose, and sorry are examples of the five-letter words players have six tries to uncover.
You can play the game here https://canucklegame.github.io/canuckle/
But get in soon! Rogers says there are only so many "Canadian" words and the game will be over on Canada Day.
Canuckle was developed by Mark Rogers of Ottawa.
Tamara Lich awaiting decision of bail review
A prominent organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration is spending the weekend behind bars as she awaits the decision of a bail review hearing earlier this week.
Tamara Lich was denied bail last week, with an Ontario court judge saying she believed there was a substantial likelihood she would commit offences if released. Lich's lawyer argued for that decision to be overturned.
Lich was the woman behind a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the convoy, which was shut down after raising more than $10 million. The Medicine Hat, Alta. native is charged with counselling to commit mischief.
Court heard Lich had a new surety and arguments accusing the previous judge of bias because she had run unsuccessfully for the federal Liberal party in the 2011 election.
Following several hours of arguments, Justice John Johnston, who was overseeing the bail review hearing, said there would be no decision Wednesday. He also said his schedule would not allow for a decision Thursday or Friday. A decision is expected Monday afternoon.
Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Federal departments get the green light to resume return-to-office plans
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
“Departments and agencies may now resume their planning to gradually increase building occupancy, while continuing to respect the appropriate use of workplace preventive practices,” Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement on Monday.
Those plans had been put on hold by the Omicron variant. But there are still details to be sorted out regarding what a return to office will look like for thousands of federal public servants in the national capital region.
Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward says the union is encouraging members to advocate for remote work if in fact that is an option that might be available to them.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and many downtown business owners have long argued to have federal public servants return to their downtown office buildings, as they were key customers for businesses and a significant portion of the user base for the Ottawa LRT before the COVID-19 pandemic.
File photo of a federal government building in Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa)
Freedom Convoy donations frozen
The funds donated to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will remain frozen pending the outcome of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents.
The parties in the case agreed to transfer cash and cryptocurrency to an escrow fund which would prevent the respondents in the lawsuit from dispersing the funds, court heard Monday.
That means the money, should the lawsuit succeed, could go to Ottawa residents and businesses affected by the protest.
The total amount of assets being frozen was not disclosed during Monday’s hearing. But lawyers representing the plaintiffs say about $1 million of cryptocurrency will be frozen. The order permits to freeze up to $20 million dollars. The proposed class-action lawsuit is seeking $306 million in damages.
It includes residents living in parts of Centretown, the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill.
The lawsuit names convoy organizers as well as people who donated through GiveSendGo, the platform of choice for the protest after a GoFundMe account that had raised more than $10 million was shut down.
Downtown business owners are fed up with the ongoing trucker demonstration which has moved into it’s third week, jamming streets in Ottawa. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
Live updates: UN committed to scaled-up humanitarian efforts
The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
