Record demand at Ottawa’s only halal food bank

People across the city of Ottawa continue to struggle with the rising cost of groceries, and during this year’s Eid celebrations, many will need help putting food on the table.

The city’s only halal food bank is preparing to hand out a record number of Ramadan hampers this weekend.

Sadaqa Food Bank has been in the community for nearly two decades, but this year it is on track to set a record for families relying on the service.

Thousands of pounds of food were unloaded on Thursday to prepare for the record demand this weekend.

"Pretty close to two tonnes," said George Plunkett, who is a driver at the Ottawa Food Bank. "It includes a whole lot of dry goods, meat, dairy products, vegetables, fruit, you name it. They got it here."

Volunteers are working around the clock to get ready for a rush during the last week of Ramadan and ahead of Eid celebrations.

"Yes, there is more of a need because we pack extra packages for, you know, for the Ramadan," said Bibi Najerally, who is a supervisor at the Sadaqa Food Bank. "This has included rice, flour, sugar, oil dates. This is a special time for dates for us, you know, because we start and break our fast with the dates.”

Anyone is welcome to access the service. In recent years, there has been an unprecedented demand at Sadaqa Food Bank.

"When I started here, like, you know, two years ago, there was a maximum of 50 on a Saturday and Sunday, but now we are surpassing 80 families in the weekend per day," said Nancie Barhoumi, who is a volunteer at the food bank.

People of all ages and backgrounds line up for food on Saturday and Sunday at the location in Nepean.

"Students, newcomers; you know, with the high cost of living, you know, it is very high," said Najerally. "I mean, the food that we are giving them, it's only like for five days. So they come at least once per month."

For those struggling to put food on the table, they are thankful for this community resource at a time of need.

Sadaqa Food Bank is only open on the weekend and the food packages meet specific Muslim requirements. Volunteers say people can register for a pick-up on either Saturday or Sunday.