OTTAWA -- The polar vortex over Ontario is still bringing us comparatively frigid temperatures and yet another cold temperature record.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Ottawa hit -3°C at 6 a.m., just edging out the previous cold temperature record of -2.8°C, set at the Ottawa Airport in 1947.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 4°C, with a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

That chance of flurries continues into the evening but drops to a 30 per cent chance in the overnight hours, where we can expect a low of -1°C.

Expect a slightly warmer Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. By Sunday afternoon, Ottawa could see a high of 11°C, which is still about seven degrees below the average high for this time of year.

Sunshine greets us Monday and into the workweek, but below-seasonal temperatures are expected to continue until at least Friday.