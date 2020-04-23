OTTAWA -- At least the cold gives everyone another reason to stay indoors in the COVID-19 world.

Ottawa has set a cold temperature record, depending on where you get your records.

The record low temperature for April 23 at the Ottawa Airport, according to Environment Canada, is -4.4°C, which was set in 1945. Ottawa reached a low of -6.4°C overnight, at 3 a.m.

The Ottawa Airport's records only date back to 1939, however, and some older weather stations have recorded even colder temperatures than this. In 1916, at least one weather station in Ottawa recorded a low of -12.2°C on April 23. There was also a low of -7.8°C on this date in 1930.

So it's not the coldest ever, but it's still pretty cold.

We can also brag about being the coldest national capital city again, if that's the sort of thing you like to brag about. As of 5:00 a.m. EDT, according to timeanddate.com, Ottawa was, once again, the coldest national capital city on the planet and the only one with a current temperature below zero. It's a dubious distinction and one we won't hold for much longer today.

All that being said, there are signs the weather may be turning the corner a bit, though Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips suggested we write April off entirely and just wait for May to arrive.

Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 8°C with lots of sunshine. That's still about 5 degrees cooler than the average for this time of year.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of -5°C, which could break another low temperature record at the Airport.

Friday's forecast is sunny with a high of 11°C and Saturday is also looking sunny with a high of 13°C – right about where we should be.

Clouds return Sunday, with showers, according to the long-term outlook, but it doesn't appear like the minuses are coming back after Friday morning.