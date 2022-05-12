Record-breaking warm temperatures possible in Ottawa on Thursday

Ottawa’s spring heat wave continues today and the city could see record-breaking temperatures.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 31 C. The current record for May 12 is 27.6 C, recorded in 1992.

This follows yesterday’s warmest May 11 in Ottawa in more than 100 years.

The record-breaking temperatures are expected to continue tomorrow – Friday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 31.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

On Saturday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 31 C.