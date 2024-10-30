Record-breaking warm temperatures for Wednesday, Halloween in Ottawa

Ottawa has set a record for the warmest Oct. 30 in history, and record-breaking warm temperatures are in the forecast for Halloween.

The temperature hit 21.4 C at the Ottawa International Airport at 2 p.m. The record for the warmest Oct. 30 was 20.7 C, set back in 1989.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 23 C on Thursday, which would break the record for warmest Oct. 31. The warmest Halloween recorded at the Ottawa Airport was 21.3 C, set back in 2003.

This is the ninth day the temperature has hit 20 C in Ottawa in October.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud today. High 21 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight. Low 14 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Environment Canada says Halloween night will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Sunshine returns on Saturday. High 6 C.

