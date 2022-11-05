Record-breaking temperatures, strong winds in the forecast for Ottawa

Ottawa will enjoy a second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures, but strong winds are expected to gust through the region tonight.

The temperature hit 20.7 C on Friday, the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to hit 22 C today, challenging the record for warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history. The record is 22.8 C, set back in 1938.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected today, with a high of 22 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight, with showers beginning overnight. Low 16 C.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning of strong winds tonight.

"Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 km/h. A few gusts to 80 km/h are possible," Environment Canada said.

The forecast calls for showers to end Sunday morning and then clearing. High 17 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 16 C.

Seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa next week. The outlook for Tuesday is sunny with a high of 8 C, while Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 7 C and a low of 0 C.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

Just a reminder, daylight saving time ends Sunday morning and clocks fall back.

The time change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, with clocks going back one hour.

When the clocks go back, the sun will rise Sunday at 6:49 a.m. and sets at 4:45 p.m.