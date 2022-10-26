Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa on Wednesday

A person makes their way along the banks of the Ottawa River as fall colours peak in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A person makes their way along the banks of the Ottawa River as fall colours peak in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina