Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa

The unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa and the city will likely see record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C today.

If the temperature reaches 9 C, it will shatter the current record for the warmest Feb. 15 in Ottawa’s history. The highest temperature ever recorded is 6.7 C, set in 1954, according to Environment Canada.

This follows a stretch of warmer February weather in the capital this week.

But less than two weeks ago, a deep freeze hit Ottawa and the city experienced the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years with a temperature of -32.2 C.

There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers Wednesday evening. Temperatures will stay above the freezing mark with an overnight low of 1 C.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a high of 3 C on Thursday. Temperatures will fall to -1 C in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of freezing rain or snow Thursday evening. Things will cool down tomorrow night with an overnight low of -9 C.

The colder weather will return on Friday. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -8 C.