Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa

Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures today and throughout the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 29 C today. The current record for May 11 was set in 2001 at 26.8 C.

Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will fall to 9 C.

It will be even warmer in the capital tomorrow, and record-breaking temperatures will be possible again. Expect sunny skies and a high of 31 C on Thursday. The current record for May 12 was set 30 years ago in 1992 at 27.6 C.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow night and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

The heat wave will continue on Friday with sunshine and a high of 31 C. If the forecast high is reached, it will break another record – Ottawa’s warmest May 13 on record was in 1985 at 28.2 C.