OTTAWA -- Expect a rainy, cloudy day ahead to end the workweek in Ottawa, with possible record-setting levels of rainfall.

Friday will be periods of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm. 15 to 25 mm could fall by evening. It will also be windy- gusts up to 50 km / hr near noon. The high will only be 5 degrees.

Overnight it will be rainy again, even snow, ending this evening, then cloudy-the low will be minus 2.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 11 C, chance of showers later in the day.

Sunday will be much like today, rainy and cloudy, a high of 9 C.

The sun will return next week with more seasonable temperatures.