Record-breaking heat to end February
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 5:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2018 6:54PM EST
It's the warmest February 28 in Ottawa's history.
As of 1:00 p.m., the temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport was 9.6°C, shattering the previous record of 7.4°C, set in 1983.
The temperature also exceeded the forecast high of 6°C.
March is expected to come in like a lamb, as the saying goes, with a mainly sunny day, with a high of 5°C.
The forecast does call for a chance of snow Thursday night into Sunday morning, but next week is expected to be sunny and mild.
Feb 24th in Ottawa. Our earliest ever opening seems to be popular!! #happygolfers #bettergolf pic.twitter.com/VkXjKKQlPF— Kevin Haime (@Kevinhaime) February 24, 2018