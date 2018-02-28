

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It's the warmest February 28 in Ottawa's history.

As of 1:00 p.m., the temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport was 9.6°C, shattering the previous record of 7.4°C, set in 1983.

The temperature also exceeded the forecast high of 6°C.

March is expected to come in like a lamb, as the saying goes, with a mainly sunny day, with a high of 5°C.

The forecast does call for a chance of snow Thursday night into Sunday morning, but next week is expected to be sunny and mild.